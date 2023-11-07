OraSure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.2 million…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 27 cents per share.

The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $89.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, OraSure said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $76 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSUR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.