Oramed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

