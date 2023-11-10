Oragenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share.

The oral health ad antibiotics company posted revenue of $7,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGEN

