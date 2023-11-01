VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » OPENLANE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OPENLANE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:33 PM

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $12.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer posted revenue of $416.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $409.3 million.

OPENLANE expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 70 cents per share.

