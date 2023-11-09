Onto Innovation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $35.9 million.…

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $207.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $216 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

