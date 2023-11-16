Live Radio
Home » Latest News » OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q4…

OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 7:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $98.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Buford, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $6.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $451 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $424.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $38.6 million, or $2.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings to be $3.25 to $3.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONEW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONEW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up