OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported a loss of $98.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Buford, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $6.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $451 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $424.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $38.6 million, or $2.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings to be $3.25 to $3.75 per share.

