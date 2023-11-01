OneSpaWorld: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $23.4 million.…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $23.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nassau, Bahamas-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $216.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $193 million to $198 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $792 million to $797 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.