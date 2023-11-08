OneSpan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $58.8 million in the period.

OneSpan expects full-year revenue in the range of $228 million to $232 million.

