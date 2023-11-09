Oncternal Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.9 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $179,000 in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

