ON24: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $39.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.8 million.

