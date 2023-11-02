Omnicell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $5.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $298.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $294.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $247 million to $267 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $850 million to $950 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMCL

