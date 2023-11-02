Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Olympic Steel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Olympic Steel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:35 PM

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Thursday reported net income of $12.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Highland Hills, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 68 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $526.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZEUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZEUS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

