OGE Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $241.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $1.20.

The energy services company posted revenue of $945.4 million in the period.

OGE Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.02 to $2.07 per share.

