Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » OFS Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OFS Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported profit of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and to extinguish debt, came to 40 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $14.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up