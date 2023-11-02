OFS Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported profit of $1.8 million in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported profit of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and to extinguish debt, came to 40 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $14.7 million in the period.

