ODP Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $70 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.88 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

ODP Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.8 billion to $7.9 billion.

