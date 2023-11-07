Oddity Tech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 21 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The online retailer of cosmetics and beauty products posted revenue of $94.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.