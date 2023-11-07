Ocwen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) on Tuesday reported earnings…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $8.5 million in its third quarter.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.24 per share.

The mortgage servicer posted revenue of $255.5 million in the period.

