Occidental: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.38 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $7.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.19 billion.

