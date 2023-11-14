Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $46 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angles, California-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $101.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $117.3 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $379.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCSL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCSL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.