Nxu: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Nxu, Inc. (NXU) on Monday reported a loss of $11 million in its third quarter.

The Mesa, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The electric vehicle maker posted revenue of $117,000 in the period.

