NXP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $787…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $787 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $3.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.58 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.44 to $3.86.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXPI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.