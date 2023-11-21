Nvidia: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $9.24 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $3.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.36 per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $18.12 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Nvidia said it expects revenue in the range of $20 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVDA

