NV5: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Thursday reported net income of $13.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.51 per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $239.3 million in the period.

NV5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.79 to $5.16 per share, with revenue in the range of $860 million to $868 million.

