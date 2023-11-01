Nutrien: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $75 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $5.63 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.68 billion.

Nutrien expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $5 per share.

_____

