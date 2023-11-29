Nutanix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.9…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $511.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $501.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Nutanix said it expects revenue in the range of $545 million to $555 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.13 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTNX

