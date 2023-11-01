Nu Skin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Provo, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $498.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Nu Skin expects its results to range from a loss of 14 cents per share to earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $440 million to $480 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Nu Skin expects full-year results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to earnings of 5 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.