NRG: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Thursday reported profit of $343 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.62 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $7.95 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRG

