Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » NRG: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NRG: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Thursday reported profit of $343 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.62 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $7.95 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up