Now: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Now Inc. (DNOW) on Thursday reported net income of $35 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $588 million in the period.

