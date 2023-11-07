Novanta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.2 million in…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported net income of $21.2 million in its third quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The photonic and motion control components maker posted revenue of $221.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Novanta expects its per-share earnings to range from 59 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $208 million to $212 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Novanta expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $878 million to $882 million.

