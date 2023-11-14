Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Notable Labs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Notable Labs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 7:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MODI`IN , Israel (AP) — MODI`IN, Israel (AP) — Notable Labs, Ltd. (NTBL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTBL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTBL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up