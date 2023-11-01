Norwegian Cruise Line: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $345.9 million.…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $345.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Norwegian Cruise Line expects its per-share loss to be 15 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 73 cents per share.

