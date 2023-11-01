VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Norwegian Cruise Line: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 7:46 AM

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $345.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Norwegian Cruise Line expects its per-share loss to be 15 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 73 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCLH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCLH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

