Northwest Pipe Co.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.8 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $118.7 million in the period.

