Northwest Natural: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Friday reported a loss of $23.7…

Listen now to WTOP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Friday reported a loss of $23.7 million in its third quarter.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $141.5 million in the period.

Northwest Natural expects full-year earnings to be $2.55 to $2.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.