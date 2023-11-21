Northern Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC) on Tuesday reported earnings of…

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $939,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Circle Pines, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The rust and corrosion prevention company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.9 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $79.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTIC

