Northern Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 8:19 AM

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $939,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Circle Pines, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The rust and corrosion prevention company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.9 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $79.9 million.

