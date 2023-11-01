Northern Oil and Gas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $26.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.73 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $314 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $511.7 million, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $504 million.

