North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — KEENE, N.H. (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Friday reported a loss of…

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — KEENE, N.H. (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Friday reported a loss of $158,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.2 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $22 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.