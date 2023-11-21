Nordstrom: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $67 million. The…

SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $67 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.32 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.39 billion.

Nordstrom expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2.10 per share.

