Nordic American Tankers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.5 million in its third quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The tanker company posted revenue of $48 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAT

