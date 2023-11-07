Live Radio
Noodles & Co.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 5:47 PM

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Noodles & Co. (NDLS) on Tuesday reported profit of $700,000 in its third quarter.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $127.9 million in the period.

