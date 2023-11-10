Nominados a los premios Grammy 2024: SZA, Taylor Swift, Peso Pluma y más

(CNN) — Las nominaciones a los premios Grammy 2024 se revelaron este viernes por la mañana. SZA, cantante y compositora…

Listen now to WTOP News

(CNN) — Las nominaciones a los premios Grammy 2024 se revelaron este viernes por la mañana.

SZA, cantante y compositora de “Kill Bill”, lidera el total con nueve nominaciones. Otros nominados principales incluyen a Phoebe Bridgers, la estrella de R&B Victoria Monét, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish y Olivia Rodrigo.

Taylor Swift hizo historia al convertirse en la primera persona con siete nominaciones en la prestigiosa categoría de canción del año con su éxito “Anti-Hero”. También empató con Barbra Streisand en la mayor cantidad de nominaciones de todos los tiempos para una artista femenina con su álbum del año con “Midnights”. Swift obtuvo seis nominaciones en total.

SZA lidera entre los nominados al Grammy este año. (Kyle Gustafson/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

Los premios Grammy se llevarán a cabo el 4 de febrero de 2024 en Los Ángeles.

La lista completa de nominados puede leerse aquí. Esta es la lista de nominados en las principales categorías:

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

Boygenius – “The Record”

Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”

SZA – “SOS”

Taylor Swift – “Midnights”

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

LA CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

La cantante estadounidense Taylor Swift llega al estreno mundial de la película de concierto “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” en AMC The Grove en Los Ángeles, California, el 11 de octubre de 2023. Crédito: VALERIE MACON/ AFP vía Getty Images.

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP SOLISTA

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE DÚO/GRUPO POP

Labrinth con Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

SZA con Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift con Ice Spice – “Karma”

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO- NO CLÁSICO

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”

Killer Mike – “Michael”

Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”

Nas – “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott – “Utopia”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought – “Love Letter”

Coi Leray – “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country”

Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY SOLISTA

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

Dave Grohl, de la banda de rock Foo Fighters, actúa durante el festival de música The Town en el hipódromo de Interlagos en Sao Paulo, Brasil, el 9 de septiembre de 2023. Crédito: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP vía Getty Imágenes

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

Babyface – “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King – “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”

Boygenius – “The Record”

Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

Categorías con aristas latinos

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE LATIN POP

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Maluma – Don Juan

Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Karol G se presenta en el escenario durante los MTV Video Music Awards 2023 en el Prudential Center el 12 de septiembre de 2023 en Newark, Nueva Jersey. Crédito: Jason Kempin/Getty Images para MTV

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

Rauw Alejandro – SATURNO

Karol G – MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

Tainy – DATA

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO

Cabra – MARTÍNEZ

Diamante Eléctrico – Leche De Tigre

Juanes – Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores

Fito Páez – EADDA9223

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA (incluye tejana)

Ana Bárbara – Bordado A Mano

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Flor De Toloache – Motherflower

Lupita Infante – Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes

Peso Pluma – GÉNESIS

Peso Pluma se presenta en el escenario durante los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2023 en el Watsco Center el 5 de octubre de 2023 en Coral Gables, Florida. Crédito: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TROPICAL

Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo – VIDA

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – MIMY & TONY

Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE MÚSICA GLOBAL

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces

Burna Boy – Alone

Davido – FEEL

Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre

Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto

Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas – Todo Colores

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.