Noah: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 5:07 PM

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Wednesday reported profit of $32 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $102.8 million in the period.

_____

