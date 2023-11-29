Noah: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Wednesday reported profit of $32 million in its third…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Wednesday reported profit of $32 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $102.8 million in the period.

