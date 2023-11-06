Live Radio
NN: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 6:33 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NN Inc. (NNBR) on Monday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $124.4 million in the period.

NN expects full-year revenue in the range of $487 million to $497 million.

