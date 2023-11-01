NMI Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $84…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $84 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of $1.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $148.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.3 million.

