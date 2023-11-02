NLight: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.9 million in…

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Camas, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $50.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $45 million to $50 million.

