NiSource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported profit of $85.1 million in its third quarter.

The Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.54 to $1.60 per share.

