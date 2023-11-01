VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
NiSource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 6:50 AM

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported profit of $85.1 million in its third quarter.

The Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.54 to $1.60 per share.

