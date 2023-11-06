Nine Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Monday reported a loss of $13.3 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Monday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $140.6 million in the period.

Nine Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $140 million to $150 million.

