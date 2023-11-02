Nikola: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Corp. (NKLA) on Thursday reported a loss of $425.8 million in its third…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Corp. (NKLA) on Thursday reported a loss of $425.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 30 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

