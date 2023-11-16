Nice: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $92.4 million. The…

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $92.4 million.

The Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $2.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $601.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $594.6 million.

Nice expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.58 to $8.78 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion.

