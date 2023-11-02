NGM Biopharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) on Thursday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $582,000 in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGM

