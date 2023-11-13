NextDecade: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $114.6 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $114.6 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 58 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

